https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160625SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mesmerizing spiral of blue particles in a vortex pattern, captured from a top-down angle, resembling a cosmic video effect in motion.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.07 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.48 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.03 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 21.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare