https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160665SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of milk splashing into a bowl of cereal, capturing the dynamic motion and energy from a low angle, emphasizing freshness.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.61 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.69 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.95 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare