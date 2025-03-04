https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160669SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of seagulls soaring over a sunlit ocean, capturing a serene and expansive sky with scattered clouds, evoking freedom.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 45.12 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 23.45 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.66 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.32 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare