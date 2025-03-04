rawpixel
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Dynamic low-angle video shot of a waterfall cascading over mossy rocks, capturing the energy and movement of the water against a clear sky.

AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 87.69 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 58.46 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 14.28 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.36 MB

