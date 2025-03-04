https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160686SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A fisheye lens captures a dynamic video of birds soaring over the ocean under a bright sun, creating a wide, immersive view of the sky and sea.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.52 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.99 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare