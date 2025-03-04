https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160710SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSProRes 444Open blank book on a wooden surface, showcasing a minimalist mockup for design or writing projects, animated overlay, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 716.51 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.24 MB4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.29 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 564.87 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 1.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare