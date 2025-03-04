https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160718SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A wide-angle video shot captures seagulls soaring over the ocean, with a fisheye lens effect creating a dynamic, expansive sky and sea view.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 55.63 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.04 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare