https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160731SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Dramatic low-angle shot of vivid purple lightning illuminating dark clouds, capturing the intense energy of a storm, like a scene from a video. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 39.15 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 22.39 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.18 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare