rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160737
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Dramatic low-angle shot of a vivid purple lightning storm, capturing the raw energy and power, ideal for a dynamic weather video backdrop. Live mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 39.29 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 22.1 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.41 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 7 MB

View personal and business license