https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160761SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of berries splashing into water, captured from a side angle. Vivid colors and dynamic motion create a refreshing visual effect. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 55.67 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 31.25 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 7.73 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare