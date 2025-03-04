https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160778SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of hands playing a piano, shot from a side angle. The focus is on the keys and fingers, highlighting the elegance of the performance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 38.73 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 18.38 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.01 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.35 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare