rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160801
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Cozy winter scene with two steaming mugs on a knitted blanket by a window. Shot from above, capturing a warm, inviting atmosphere like a holiday video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.73 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.71 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.18 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.15 MB

View personal and business license