rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160818
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A neon pink cassette tape floats against a grid of blue neon lights. Shot from a low angle, the retro-futuristic style evokes a nostalgic video vibe. Live mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 59.27 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 33.14 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.86 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.49 MB

View personal and business license