https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160827SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Colorful candy landscape with giant lollipops and heart-shaped candies, captured from a low-angle, resembling a whimsical fantasy video scene. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 55.18 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 25.13 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.07 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare