https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160829SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Whimsical candy land with oversized lollipops and candy canes, captured from a low-angle. Vibrant colors create a playful, fantasy video scene. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 24.48 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.45 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.11 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare