https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160847SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Whimsical video scene of giant lollipops in a candy forest, captured from a low-angle, highlighting vibrant colors against a purple backdrop. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 16.47 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.81 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.3 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare