rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160848
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Whimsical video scene of giant candy lollipops in a surreal landscape. Low-angle shot against a pastel sky, creating a dreamlike atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 24.31 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 10.63 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.06 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.39 MB

View personal and business license