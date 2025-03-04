https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160853SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Vibrant lollipop in a whimsical landscape, captured from a low-angle, creating a playful, surreal video-like scene with pastel clouds. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 23.07 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.92 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.56 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.87 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare