https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160869SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Elegant entrance with snow-covered trees and red carpet, captured from a low angle. Ideal for a festive holiday video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.04 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.91 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.59 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare