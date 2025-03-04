https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160874SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Festive entrance with snow, warm lights, and a red carpet, captured from a low angle. Perfect for a holiday-themed video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 37.79 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 13.48 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.35 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare