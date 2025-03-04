https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160881SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a dandelion against a clear blue sky, shot from a low angle, capturing a seed floating away, evoking a sense of freedom. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 47.32 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 26.52 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.42 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare