https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160883SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle video frame of a festive entrance with snow-covered trees and warm lights, capturing a cozy, inviting holiday atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 43.98 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 21.03 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.19 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.73 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare