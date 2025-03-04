https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160884SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Festive front door with snow, garlands, and lanterns, captured from a low angle. Perfect for a holiday-themed video or greeting card.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 45.6 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 20.58 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.16 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare