https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160936SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A close-up video angle captures a steaming cup of coffee with a snowflake design, set against a serene snowy forest backdrop, evoking warmth and coziness. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 38.02 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 18.45 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.96 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare