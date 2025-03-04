rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17161223
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
ProRes 444

Modern street billboard featuring a live mockup of pedestrians passing by, animated overlay, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    4000 x 2250 px | MOV | 1.93 GB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4 MB
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.2 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.15 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 762.07 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.12 MB

View personal and business license