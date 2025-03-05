https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17161495SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSProRes 444Animated character using laptop animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 906.87 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 5.17 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.88 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.22 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 700.92 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 7.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare