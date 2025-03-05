https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17161496SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSProRes 444Strong cat lifting weights animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 624.72 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 5.32 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.79 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 2.81 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 911.74 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 6.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare