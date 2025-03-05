rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17161566
Save
Video Info
0:06
30 FPS
ProRes 444

Sleek smartphone design with a metallic edge and mockup screen, showcasing a modern and minimalist style, animated overlay, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 1.1 GB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 1.75 MB
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 5.78 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 2.44 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 512.89 KB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 2.51 MB

View personal and business license