https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17161715SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene landscape video captures a snow-capped mountain and its reflection in a lake, shot from a low angle, emphasizing tranquility and nature's beauty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.18 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare