rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17161746
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Aerial view of a steaming latte with heart art, surrounded by open books on a rustic table, creating a cozy, warm video ambiance. Live mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 29.98 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 15.41 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.73 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.07 MB

View personal and business license