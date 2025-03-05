https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17161828SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Underwater video of a sea turtle swimming near the surface, captured from a low angle, showcasing clear water and vibrant marine life.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 57.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.41 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.82 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare