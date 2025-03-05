https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17161829SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Steaming coffee cup surrounded by beans on a wooden table, captured from a side angle. Perfect for a cozy morning video theme. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 5.77 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 2.83 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 556.31 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.99 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare