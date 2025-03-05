https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17161950SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Close-up video of coffee beans in mid-air, captured with a macro lens. The dynamic angle emphasizes texture and motion, creating a rich, aromatic feel. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.67 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.89 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare