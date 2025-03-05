https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17161973SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene seascape video captures the full moon's reflection on the ocean. Shot from a low angle, the scene exudes tranquility and vastness. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 21.61 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 10.57 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.66 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare