https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162008SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene night scene video with a low-angle view of a full moon reflecting on a calm lake, surrounded by silhouetted trees under a dark sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.39 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.38 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.05 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare