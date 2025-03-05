https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162027SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a red candle on a windowsill with raindrops on the glass, creating a cozy, serene atmosphere. Eye-level angle captures the scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.96 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.44 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.35 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare