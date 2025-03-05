https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162034SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mesmerizing spiral galaxy viewed from above, glowing with vibrant colors, resembling a cosmic whirlpool. Perfect for a space-themed video backdrop. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 64.29 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 35.05 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.58 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.03 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare