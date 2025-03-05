https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162077SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video captures majestic waterfalls cascading through lush green cliffs, with mist rising, showcasing nature's raw beauty from above. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 57.38 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.22 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare