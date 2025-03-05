https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162112SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a steaming coffee cup on a rustic wooden table, capturing the warmth and inviting aroma from a side angle. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 9.08 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 4.34 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 940.7 KBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare