https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162116SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a steaming cup of coffee with latte art. The camera angle captures the intricate design and rising steam in a cozy, warm setting. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.65 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 897.36 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare