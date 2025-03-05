https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162157SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Close-up video still of flowing, silky fabric in soft, natural light. The abstract waves create a serene, elegant visual effect from a top-down angle. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 33.86 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 17.55 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.96 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare