rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162157
Save
Video Info
0:08
30 FPS
H.264

Close-up video still of flowing, silky fabric in soft, natural light. The abstract waves create a serene, elegant visual effect from a top-down angle. Live mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 33.86 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 17.55 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.96 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.9 MB

View personal and business license