https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162208SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A contemplative woman in soft lighting, captured in a close-up angle, evokes introspection. The video style is intimate and moody.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.79 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.25 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 984.21 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.07 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare