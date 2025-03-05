https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162217SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Serene video scene of a wooden dock at sunrise, captured from a low angle. Mist rises over a calm lake, creating a tranquil, atmospheric view. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.41 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.25 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.11 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare