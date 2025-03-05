https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162221SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene, misty lake scene at sunrise with a wooden pier leading into the fog. Captured from a low angle, ideal for a calming video backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.29 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.32 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.67 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.07 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare