rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162255
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

A confident woman in a wheelchair, wearing a stylish coat, smiles in a studio setting. Low-angle shot, conveying empowerment. Video concept of inclusivity.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.67 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.38 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 693.78 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.05 MB

View personal and business license