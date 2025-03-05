https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162266SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Aerial video view of Earth from space, showcasing a half-lit globe against a starry backdrop, highlighting the planet's natural beauty and vastness. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.22 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 32 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.9 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare