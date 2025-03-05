https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162274SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Aerial video view of Earth from space, showcasing continents and oceans. Captured from a high angle, emphasizing the planet's beauty and vastness. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.39 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.92 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.69 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.86 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare