https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162337SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A low-angle video shot captures delicate pink cherry blossoms against a clear blue sky, emphasizing nature's beauty and tranquility. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.92 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.77 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.37 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare