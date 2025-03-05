https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162346SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A video still of a grand cathedral interior, captured from a low angle, showcasing stained glass windows and dramatic lighting, creating a serene atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.65 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.32 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.56 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare