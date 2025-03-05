https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17162347SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A video captures cherry blossoms against a bright blue sky from a low-angle perspective, highlighting the vibrant pink petals and serene atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.28 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.23 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.32 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.31 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare